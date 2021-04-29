Manchester United Roma Streaming Gratis al posto di Rojadirecta. Spettacolare sfida tra la formazione di Ole Gunnar Solskjær e Paulo Fonseca per l’andata delle semifinali di Europa League. Manchester United-Roma è in programma alle ore 21 all’Old Trafford di Manchester e sarà visibile in diretta su Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 252 e in chiaro su TV 8. Inoltre sarà disponibile anche in streaming su Now Tv e sulla piattaforma Sky Go.

Manchester United Roma Streaming Gratis invece di Rojadirecta: partita Europa League in chiaro TV8?

Vedere Manchester United Roma Streaming Gratis On-line è possibile oggi giovedì 21 aprile 2021 alle ore 21:00 italiane con le immagini in diretta live dall’Old Trafford di Manchester. La visione della partita di andata delle semifinali di Europa League sarà messa a disposizione da Sky con i canali con Sky Sport Uno (201 del satellite, 472 e 482 del digitale terrestre) e Sky Sport (252 del digitale terrestre).

Manchester United Roma video live streaming gratis per gli abbonati con Sky Go (link skygo.sky.it), disponibile su dispositivi portatili come pc, smartphone e tablet. A pagamento per tutti su Now TV (link www.nowtv.it). La partita sarà inoltre visibile in diretta tv in chiaro su TV8 (numero 8, 108 e 508HD del digitale terrestre) e in streaming sul relativo sito.

Dove vedere Manchester United Roma Streaming al posto di Rojadirecta su Internet

Come possibili alternative per vedere Manchester United Roma abbiamo Video YouTube, Facebook Live-Stream e Periscope, oppure il raccoglitore internet di links online gratuiti Rojadirecta che però è stato dichiarato illegale in Italia. Nei rispettivi account ufficiali delle due squadre su Twitter ci sarà la diretta live scritta con gli aggiornamenti in tempo reale.

Diretta Manchester United Roma Streaming, le formazioni

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani. Allenatore: Solskjaer. A disposizione: Henderson, Alex Telles, Bailly, Williams, Tuanzebe, Diallo, McTominay, Van de Beek, James, Greenwood, Mata.

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Smalling, Cristante, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Diawara, Veretout, Spinazzola; Lo. Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko. Allenatore: Fonseca. A disposizione: Mirante, Fuzato, Bruno Peres, Santon, Kumbulla, Villar, Darboe, Ciervo, Carles Perez, Borja Mayoral.

ARBITRO: Del Cerro Grande (Spagna).